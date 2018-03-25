FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Fire in shopping mall in Siberia kills five and injures 32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 32 injured on Sunday when fire tore through a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Russian state Investigative Committee said.

Seventeen people were missing following the incident in a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,240 miles) east of Moscow, according to local officials who spoke to Russian news agencies.

Three women, one child and a man died in the mall and 30 were in hospital, the Investigative Committee said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

