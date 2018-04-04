FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 4, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Investigators to probe if negligence led to Moscow mall fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Wednesday they have opened a criminal case into a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow that killed one person earlier in the day.

An emergency service worker removes debris at the fire-damaged shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

The investigating committee said it would look into whether the fire at the four-storey ‘Perseus for Children’ shopping mall, which sells children’s goods, had been caused by negligence.

In March, a total of 64 people, mostly children, were killed in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.