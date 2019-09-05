Money News
September 5, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Modi says India is safeguarding oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Zvezda shipyard ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 4, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India had put security arrangements in place to safeguard its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen a series of attacks on international vessels in recent months.

Modi made the comments at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, at which Russian President Vladimir Putin also said he was interested in a de-escalation of tensions in the strategic strait.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Olesya Astakhova, Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams

