Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 4, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India would offer Russia a $1 billion credit line to help develop the Russian Far East.

Modi was speaking at an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East.