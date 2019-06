Participants listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was concerned by what he called attempts to force Chinese technology giant Huawei out of the global market.

Putin told at economic forum, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping in St Petersburg, that the United States was trying to enforce its legal power across the world.