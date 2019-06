Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukraine’s new President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, needed to make up his mind when it came to his policy on Russia, noting that he continued to call Moscow an enemy.

Putin was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg and was responding to a question about why he had yet to congratulate Zelenskiy for his landslide election victory in April.