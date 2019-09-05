World News
September 5, 2019 / 9:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin says talks with Ukraine on prisoner swap nearly complete

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 5, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that talks with Ukraine on an exchange of prisoners were being finalised and that the swap could involve a large number of people.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, Putin said a major prisoner swap between Moscow and Kiev could mark a step towards normalising relations between the two countries.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrey Kuzmin, Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
