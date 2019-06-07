U.N.'s Guterres says China, U.S. must not slip into new Cold War

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday it was important to prevent the United States and China, locked in a trade dispute, from sliding into a new Cold War.

Guterres was speaking on a panel alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the St Petersburg economic forum, where both leaders criticised global trade wars.