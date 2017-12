MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia would do all it could to defend the rights of Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov who has been accused of tax evasion in France.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files