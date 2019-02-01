Russia's domestic gas supplies from Exxon-led project suspended - ministry

Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Domestic gas supplies from Sakhalin-1 project, led by ExxonMobil have been suspended due to the stoppage of a compressor facility, the Russian energy ministry said on Friday.

It said the gas supplies had been halted from the Chaivo field to the Okha - Komsomolsk-on-Amur pipeline on Feb. 1 at 0145 local time.

“We’ve had an unplanned stoppage of gas flows from the field to the pipeline. The consumers continue taking off gas from the stockpiles, accumulated in the pipeline,” a spokesman for Exxon Neftegaz Ltd, the operator of the project, told Reuters.

Sakhalin-1, on Russia’s Sakhalin island in the Pacific Ocean, operates under a production sharing agreement struck in the mid-1990s. ExxonMobil has 30 percent of the project, Russia’s Rosneft and India’s ONGC have 20 percent each, while Japan’s SODECO consortium owns 30 percent.