August 31, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom to take pause on external debt market

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Friday it was taking a pause from using some of its debt tools but the Russian gas giant said it had not suspended its loans programme and it still had access to private loans.

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Gazprom suspended its external borrowing programme this year because of a deepening legal dispute with Ukraine’s Naftogaz over gas supplies, banking sources said this month. A London court in June froze the firm’s assets in Britain at the request of Naftogaz.

A British court holds hearings on Sept. 4-5 regarding moves by Naftogaz to arrest Gazprom’s assets, a Gazprom representative told reporters on a conference calls on Friday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Tom Balmforth

