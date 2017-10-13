FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulator wants Gazprom to sweeten antitrust concessions
October 13, 2017 / 2:15 PM / in 8 days

EU regulator wants Gazprom to sweeten antitrust concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators want Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom to offer more concessons to end a six-year long investigation, the European Commission said on Friday.

The comments by the EU competition authority came after Gazprom deputy chief executive Alexander Medvedev met EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager to discuss the case.

“Our exchanges with Gazprom continue and, on this basis, Gazprom will first have to submit an improved commitments proposal. So, there is still some work ahead,” a Commission spokesman said in an email.

Gazprom, which supplies a third of the EU’s gas, is seeking to settle the case with concessions and stave off a possible fine of as much as 10 percent of its global turnover. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

