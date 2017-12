MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas exports outside former Soviet countries increased 8.3 percent year-on-year between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 to 184.2 billion cubic metres (bcm), Gazprom said on Saturday.

Gazprom Group’s gas production increased 13.4 percent to 447.9 bcm over the same period, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)