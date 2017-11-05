FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom, Iran fund in initial deal - agency
November 5, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

Russia's Gazprom, Iran fund in initial deal - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom signed an initial agreement with Iranian state-run investment fund IDRO to cooperate in unspecified oil, gas and energy projects, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

“The Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) is fully ready to cooperate with Gazprom ... and this memorandum of understanding will help Gazprom take advantage of industrial opportunities in Iran,” IRNA quoted IDRO Chairman Mansour Moazzami as saying.

The report did not give details of possible future joint projects by Gazprom and IDRO, which in August signed a joint venture deal with French carmaker Renault and an Iranian company. DIP (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

