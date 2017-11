MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit was 200.5 billion roubles ($3.4 billion), almost doubling from 102.2 billion roubles in the same period last year.

Gazprom said third quarter revenue came in at 1.43 trillion roubles, up from 1.257 trillion roubles last year. ($1 = 58.6210 roubles) (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Susan Fenton)