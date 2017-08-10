Russia's Gazprom Neft Q2 net profit up 1 pct y/y to 49.3 bln rbls

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas company Gazprom, posted net profit of 49.3 billion roubles ($824 million) in the second quarter of this year, up from 48.9 billion roubles in the same period of last year.

In the first half of 2017, Gazprom Neft saw net profit of 111 billion roubles, a 23 percent increase in year-on-year terms, "driven by organic growth and management efficiency initiatives", it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

In June, Gazprom Neft raised 42.4 billion roubles from VTB and another 42.7 billion roubles from Sberbank , both due in June 2022, the company said. ($1 = 59.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Polina Nikolskaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)