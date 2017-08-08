FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin vows continued Russian support for Georgia's rebel Abkhazia
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 8, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 5 days ago

Putin vows continued Russian support for Georgia's rebel Abkhazia

1 Min Read

PITSUNDA, Georgia, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia on Tuesday of Moscow's continued political and military support.

Russia's military group deployed to Abkhazia "is developing well and on a very solid footing", Putin told Abkhazian leader Raul Khadjimba during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Pitsunda.

"The most important thing is that we have very special relations with Abkhazia. We safeguard the security and independence of Abkhazia. I am confident this will continue into the future," Putin said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

