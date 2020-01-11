Russia's Putin: time to hold Libya peace talks in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 11, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a joint press-conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow on Saturday, said it was time to hold Libya peace talks in Berlin, as it was important to end the conflict in the country.

Turkey and Russia this week urged Libya’s warring parties to declare a ceasefire on Sunday as warring factions clashed and carried out air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.

Merkel said at the same press-conference that Germany plans to start sending out invitations for Libya peace talks soon.