FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Russian gold reserves up at 54.9 million ounces as of June 1
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 20, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Russian gold reserves up at 54.9 million ounces as of June 1

1 Min Read

 (Adds details, context)
    MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank, which is
seeking to its international reserves, posted an increase in
gold reserves in May, the fifth consecutive month of gains.
    The central bank, one of the world's largest holders of
bullion, has been regularly buying gold as it wrestles with
weaker oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis.
    Russia's gold reserves rose to 54.9 million troy ounces by
early June from 54.2 million ounces as of May 1, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
    The value of its holdings rose to $69.30 billion from $68.65
billion as of May 1.
    Russia's central bank, which usually buys locally produced
gold from Russian banks, has been one of the leading national
buyers of gold in recent years, along with China.

 (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.