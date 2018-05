MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev proposed on Monday that Finance Minister Anton Siluanov should retain this role in a new government, while combining his current job with a role of new first deputy prime minister, Interfax reported.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is seen before President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov