Russia ready to increase wheat, meat exports to Thailand: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to increase wheat and meat exports to Thailand, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday.
“We see a big potential in the agriculture sector for increasing mutual trade turnover. On our part, Russia is ready to increase exports of its produce, particularly wheat and meat produce,” Manturov told a Russia-Thailand government commission on mutual cooperation in Bangkok.
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Nick Macfie