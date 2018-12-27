Money News
Russia ready to increase wheat, meat exports to Thailand: TASS

FILE PHOTO: A combine harvests wheat in a field of the Solgonskoye private farm outside the Siberian village of Talniki in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to increase wheat and meat exports to Thailand, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday.

“We see a big potential in the agriculture sector for increasing mutual trade turnover. On our part, Russia is ready to increase exports of its produce, particularly wheat and meat produce,” Manturov told a Russia-Thailand government commission on mutual cooperation in Bangkok.

