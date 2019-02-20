Money News
February 20, 2019 / 9:09 AM / in an hour

India plans to buy 21 MiG-29 jet fighters from Russia: RIA

1 Min Read

A member of the security force stands under a MiG-29 fighter jet displayed at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - India plans to buy 21 MiG-29 jet fighters and possibly more from Russia, the RIA news agency cited the deputy director of Russia’s federal service for military-technical cooperation as saying on Wednesday.

The report did not offer a possible time frame for the procurement plans.

New Delhi last year agreed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems despite a warning from the United States that such a purchase could trigger sanctions under U.S. law.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below