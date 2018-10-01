FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 9:55 AM / in an hour

Russia's Putin to discuss military cooperation on India visit - Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will discuss military cooperation with India when he visits the country this week, the Kremlin said on Monday, without specifying whether the possible sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles was on the agenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia September 20, 2018. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether Putin would discuss a possible S-400 deal, confirmed that military cooperation was on the agenda but said he could provide no further detail.

Russia said in April it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of the S-400.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

