Putin, Modi to meet for talks in Sochi on May 21: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet for talks in the southern Russian city of Sochi on May 21, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react while walking near the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool/Files