MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss “a strategic partnership between Russia and India”, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak while walking near the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool/Files