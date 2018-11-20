Kremlin accuses U.S. senators of trying to meddle in Interpol election

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) arrives for a Senate Republican Conference meeting to elect leaders for the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a statement by a group of U.S. senators opposing the election of a Russian candidate to head international police organisation Interpol amounted to election meddling.

Interpol is due to elect a new head on Nov. 21 and four U.S. senators, including Marco Rubio, published a joint statement on Monday urging the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to oppose the candidacy of Russia’s Alexander Prokopchuk.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: “... This is probably a certain kind of interference in the electoral process of an international organisation.”