Russia needs better investment climate to combat sanctions -minister

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia should create a better investment climate and ease forex legislation in response to Western sanctions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an annual finance forum in Moscow, Siluanov also said Russia would cover its budget requirements with its own resources if the United States decides to impose sanctions on Russian state debt. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)