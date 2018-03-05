FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 1:29 PM / in 2 days

Russian capital investment up 4.4 pct in 2017 - stats service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Capital investment by Russian companies rose by 4.4 percent year on year for the entire 2017 after falling 0.2 percent a year ago, the state statistics service, or Rosstat, said on Monday.

Rosstat revised capital investment, one of the main economic growth drivers, for the whole 2016 to minus 0.2 percent from the earlier estimate of a fall of 0.9 percent.

Capital investment in the fourth quarter of 2017 grew 6.4 percent while in the first nine months of 2017 it was up 3 percent, revised from earlier reported growth of 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Katya Golubkova)

