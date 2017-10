MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian shoe retailer Obuv Rossii plans to announce intention to float, two financial market sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday, according to the sources.

The retailer eyes to raise over $100 million via the share offering, a financial market source told Reuters. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)