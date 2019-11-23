Money News
November 23, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iran asks Russia to provide $2 billion loan for power plants, railroads: Russian energy minister

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran has asked Russia to provide an additional $2 billion loan for projects including the construction of thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, railroads and subway carriages, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

“They’re asking for about $2 billion... They say they were promised $5 billion in 2015... We had loans allocated to them, they ask us to bring the total amount up to $5 billion,” Novak said, without providing further details.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below