MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak discussed the oil output cap agreed between OPEC and non-OPEC countries with his Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh at a meeting in Moscow on Monday, the Russian energy ministry said in a statement.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses the media in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

They spoke about the possibility of further oil output regulation, the ministry added, without giving details.