July 13, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran coordinates military presence in Syria with Russia - Iranian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Friday that Tehran coordinates positions on its military presence in Syria with Moscow and Damascus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia July 12, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

He made his comments at a conference in Moscow, in response to a question about whether Iran might withdraw its forces from Syria’s southern border region, near Israel.

Velayati also said that U.S. sanctions against Iran could raise oil prices and harm oil consumers.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

