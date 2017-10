MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart that Moscow is committed to Iraq’s territorial integrity, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers and their representatives as they take part in the ASEAN-US Ministerial meeting during the 50th ASEAN regional security forum in suburban Manila, Philippines August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool/Files

Russia has economic ties with the Iraqi Kurds, who voted for independence from Iraq in late September.