Putin: 'everything will be okay' for U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel January 23, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Israel on Thursday that he had given assurances to the mother of Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia, that “everything will be okay” for her.

Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar who was sentenced by a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail for drug offences in October.

Putin made the comments at a meeting with Issachar’s mother and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.