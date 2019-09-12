Netanyahu says Israel won't tolerate Iran's 'aggression' from Syria: Interfax

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on after delivering a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Israel will not put up with threats from Iran, which, in his words, was using Syrian territory for aggression, Interfax news agency reported.

Both are holding a meeting at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin praised military and security cooperation between Russia and Israel during the meeting, according to RIA news agency.