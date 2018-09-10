Japan's Abe says talks with Putin moving towards peace treaty

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were moving towards a peace treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Russia and Japan have not signed a peace treaty since World War II because of a dispute about Pacific islands known in Russia as the Kuriles and in Japan as the Northern Territories.

Abe also said after a meeting with Putin in Vladivostok that the head of Japan’s self-defence forces would visit Russia in October.

He added that it was necessary to resolve the problem of kidnapping of Japanese citizens by North Korea and that he had received Putin’s support on this.