World News
January 22, 2019 / 3:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Abe: Putin and I are determined to resolve island row

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe make a joint statement following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed their determination to find a solution to a decades-long territorial dispute durin talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Abe, speaking at a news conference alongside Putin, said the Japanese and Russian foreign ministers would meet in February to pursue talks about the dispute which concerns a chain of islands in the Pacific which the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War Two.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below