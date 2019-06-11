Russian police drop drugs case against investigative journalist: RIA

Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offences, stands inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police said on Tuesday they were dropping a criminal case against Ivan Golunov, an investigative journalist charged with drug offences, and that he would be freed from house arrest later on Tuesday, the RIA news agency reported.

The case against Golunov, who was detained last week, has sparked widespread anger among Russian journalists and prominent cultural figures who said he had been crudely framed.