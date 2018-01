MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow will work to preserve the existing Iran nuclear deal despite Washington threatening to withdraw from it.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a ceremony to unveil a commemorative plaque, dedicated to Russian former ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated in 2016, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would waive nuclear sanctions against Iran for the last time to give Washington and its European allies a chance to fix the “terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear deal.