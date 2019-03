Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir (not pictured) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh on Tuesday, footage on the Russian foreign ministry’s official Youtube channel showed.

Lavrov is on a tour of the Gulf, also expected to include the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. On Monday Lavrov held talks in Qatar with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.