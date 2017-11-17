FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanese foreign minister says hopes Hariri returns to Beirut - RIA
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 17, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a day ago

Lebanese foreign minister says hopes Hariri returns to Beirut - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said in Moscow that he hopes Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as prime minister on Nov. 4, would return to Beirut after he completes his visit to France, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

He said that the main aim now is that Hariri can return to Lebanon without any conditions or restrictions on his freedom and, once back in Lebanon, that he can decide whether to step down as the prime minister, the news agency reported.

He said, according to the agency, that Hariri should still be considered as Lebanon’s serving prime minister. Hariri’s visit to France was aimed solely at securing his return to Lebanon, the agency reported.

Bassil said earlier on Friday that some forces are trying to oust the Lebanese leader. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.