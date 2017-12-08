CORRECTED-Russia's Novatek head says discussed gas projects with Saudi representatives

(Corrects Mikhelson’s first name to Leonid)

SABETTA, Russia, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, the owner of Russia’s largest private gas producer Novatek , said on Friday he had discussed gas projects with Saudi Arabia’s representatives.

He gave no details, speaking to reporters after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to start loading the first gas tanker with liquefied natural gas at the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in the Arctic.

The ceremony was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih.

The first cargo from the Yamal LNG project will be shipped to Asia, Mikhelson said, giving no definite destination.

He added that the first train of the second Novatek plan, Arctic LNG, is to be launched in 2023.