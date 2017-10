MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest food retailer Magnit plans to invest 40 billion roubles ($694.93 million) in developing a food production plant in the medium term, Khachatur Pombuhchan, its chief financial officer, said in a conference call on Friday. ($1 = 57.5600 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)