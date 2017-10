MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest food retailer Magnit said on Friday it had lowered its forecast for revenue growth in 2017 to 8-10 percent from an earlier estimate of 9-11 percent.

It also said it had plans to open 800 beauty product stores in 2017, down from a previous forecast of 1,000 stores. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny/Olga Sichkar; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)