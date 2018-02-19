FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 19, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated a day ago

Russia's Magnit says size of any share buyback could be up to $200 mln - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Magnit said on Monday that the size of any share buyback could be up to $200 million, the Interfax news agency cited the company’s new CEO, Khachatur Pombukhchan, as saying.

The firm said on Friday it would consider a buyback this year.

Businessman Sergey Galitskiy said last week he had stood down as CEO at Magnit and sold most of his stake to state lender VTB for about 138 billion roubles ($2.5 billion), bringing Kremlin influence into the retail sector for the first time. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Ivanova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.