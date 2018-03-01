Russia's Mail.ru Group 2017 net profit up 22.6 pct

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Mail.ru Group said on Thursday its net profit FOR 2017 Was up 22.6 percent to 14.2 billion roubles ($252 million).

The company’s revenue rose 34.4 pct to 57.5 billion roubles while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 14.7 percent to 20.6 billion roubles.

Mail.ru Group said it was expecting revenue growth between 23 and 28 percent this year to reach between 68.6 billion roubles to 71.4 billion roubles. ($1 = 56.3833 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)