Shares in Russia's Sistema fall 9 pct after asset freeze; rouble firms

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian business conglomerate Sistema fell 9 percent in early trade on Wednesday after a Russian court froze around $1.7 billion of its assets.

The assets were frozen as part of a legal claim by state oil major Rosneft and included Sistema’s 52 percent stake in toy retailer Detsky Mir.

By 0805 GMT Sistema’s shares had recovered slightly to trade down 4.6 percent at 10.35 roubles a share, while shares in Detsky Mir were down 1.3 percent at 91.35 roubles.

Both stocks pulled wider Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.13 percent to 1,148 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index , previously known as MICEX, was 0.3 percent lower at 2,154 points.

Rosneft said on Wednesday it had no plans to gain control over the Sistema assets and the freeze was an injunction as part of the legal case.

The Russian rouble firmed on higher oil prices.

In early trade on Wednesday it was 0.31 percent stronger against the dollar at 59.10 and had gained 0.36 percent to trade at 69.40 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1.23 percent at $64.12 a barrel as expectations for an extended shutdown of a major North Sea crude pipeline continued to support the market.

Russia-focused investors were also waiting for news of a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs)