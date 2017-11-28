FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel swings to net profit in Q3 due to higher prices
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 28, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's Mechel swings to net profit in Q3 due to higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Tuesday its net profit totalled 6.1 billion roubles ($105 million) in the third quarter after a net loss of 8.9 billion roubles in the previous quarter due to higher prices for its products.

Mechel said its revenue rose 2 percent quarter-on-quarter to 73.4 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 9 percent to 18.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.3400 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.