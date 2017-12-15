FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MTS in talks to buy event ticketing firm for up to $60 mln -sources
Sections
Featured
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
'The Post' is about the state of America, star Hanks says
Showbiz
'The Post' is about the state of America, star Hanks says
India this week
in pictures
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 15, 2017 / 3:26 PM / a day ago

Russia's MTS in talks to buy event ticketing firm for up to $60 mln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS is in talks to buy event ticketing company Ticketland for around 3 billion roubles to 3.5 billion roubles ($51 million-$60 million), two sources told Reuters.

One source, close to MTS’s parent company Sistema, said MTS was in talks with Ticketland shareholders about the acquisition for more than 3 billion roubles.

The source said on Friday that MTS planned to proceed with the deal notwithstanding that Sistema was entangled in a multi-billion-dollar legal dispute with oil company Rosneft .

$1 = 58.7425 roubles Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.