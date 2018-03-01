FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia says NATO's missile shield has holes in it: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that elements of NATO’s anti-missile system deployed in Poland, Romania and Alaska were like an“umbrella with holes in it”, Russian news agencies reported.

“It turns out that the anti-missile umbrella has holes in it,” Interfax cited Shoigu as saying.

Shoigu was cited as saying that the holes had become apparent after President Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of new Russian nuclear weapons earlier on Thursday.

Shoigu was also cited as saying that NATO countries were trying to drag Russia into a new arms race, but that the new nuclear weapons would help to avoid this scenario.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

